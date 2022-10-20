West Virginia Governor Justice rails against Miller, Mooney support for Amendment 2￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice dismissed the support by West Virginia’s two U.S. House of Representatives members for Amendment 2 on Wednesday, accusing one of a conflict of interest and the other of barely being a West Virginian.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., and 3rd District Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va, came out in support of Amendment 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot that would give the West Virginia Legislature the authority to exempt six categories of tangible personal property taxes from being collected.

“We support Amendment 2 because businesses in West Virginia should not be at a competitive disadvantage due to an antiquated tax system of our own state,” Miller and Mooney said. “Passing Amendment 2 will help create jobs, keep our neighbors employed and bring people to the Mountain State.”

During a virtual briefing with reporters Wednesday afternoon from the Capitol, shortly before a community conversation on Amendment 2 in South Charleston, Justice said Amendment 2’s real goal was to centralize control of counties in Charleston. Justice has spent the last several weeks traveling around the state to oppose Amendment 2…

