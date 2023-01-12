West Virginia Governor Justice promotes historic tax cuts in State of the State

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Taking advantage of several years of excess tax revenues, Gov. Jim Justice told the entire state Wednesday that he would return those monies back to West Virginians through several tax cuts.

Justice gave his seventh State of the State address Wednesday night in the House of Delegates chamber in front of the public, lawmakers and state officials.

“There’s so much good going on in the state, we can’t fit it all in,” Justice said. “It’s an incredible day to be a West Virginian.”

The state netted more than $526 million after ending fiscal year 2022 in June with more than $1.3 billion in surplus tax revenue. The state already has more than $833 million in surplus tax revenue through the first six months of the current fiscal year as of December, with lawmakers expecting the state to exceed $1.8 billion in surplus tax revenue by end of the fiscal year this June…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/gov-justice-promotes-historic-tax-cuts-in-state-of-the-state/article_fcf6cf9c-89d5-548c-83f7-12d1b8cc0eff.html