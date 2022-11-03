West Virginia Governor Justice-owned companies owe tangible personal property taxes

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has been traveling around the state urging voters to reject a constitutional amendment that would give the West Virginia Legislature the power to exempt tangible personal property from taxation all while his companies owe thousands in back personal property taxes.

According to a search of online tax records with the sheriff’s departments in Wyoming and McDowell counties, Justice-owned Bluestone Coal Corp. owes more than $322,000 for delinquent personal property taxes going back to tax year 2020.

Records from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department show Bluestone owes $301,600 for tax year 2021.

That’s not counting what is due for tax year 2022, with half of $304,707 due by Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Bluestone owes McDowell County $10,505 in 2020 and $10,334 in 2021 according to records from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department. For 2022 taxes, Bluestone has until Nov. 30 to pay half of $10,241…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/business/2022/11/justice-owned-companies-owe-tangible-personal-property-taxes/