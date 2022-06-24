West Virginia Governor Justice once again says state could handle gas tax pause￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday a gas tax pause in West Virginia could be done, once again indicating he may support it.

“I floated up the ballon on the idea,” he said of a possible pause in the state 35.7 cents a gallon gas tax. “It would not have hurt anything to have done it. We have the money to do it.”

But once again he also said there was no point in continuing to pursue it because the Legislature (with a GOP super majority in both the House and Senate) said it was a non-starter.

Justice was responding to a question related to Pres. Joe Biden’s plan to pause the federal gas tax of 18 cents a gallon for three months.

“While we may think that 18 cents a gallon is not significant with $5 a gallon, it does mean a lot to a lot of folks,” he said. “We should never lose focus of that.” …

