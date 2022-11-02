West Virginia Governor Justice: Local control will be taken away

By Brett Dunlap, The Inter-Mountain

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Local control will be taken away from local governments if the State Amendment 2 passes in the upcoming election, Gov. Jim Justice told a group of more than 30 people in Parkersburg on Monday.

Justice, along with Babydog, appeared at the Blennerhassett Hotel to talk to members of the community about his opposition to the state Amendment 2 that will be on the ballot in the upcoming general election.

Amendment 2 would provide the Legislature with the authority to exempt personal property (machinery, equipment, and inventory) used for business activity and personal motor vehicle property tax from property taxes collected. It also would give the Legislature spending control over 27 percent of all property taxes collected.

Justice asked people what they thought Amendment 2 was about.

“What you thought it was originally was getting rid of your car tax,” he said. “That is most generally what people think.” …

