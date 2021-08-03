West Virginia Governor Justice launches booster battlefield assessment: First statewide program in U.S. to measure antibody levels among vaccinated

By John Tyson, The Independent Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that the State of West Virginia is launching the first statewide program in the country to test and measure antibody levels among vaccinated individuals.

This new “Booster Battlefield Assessment” program is among several additional proactive efforts that are now underway as the number of Delta variant cases across the state continues to climb sharply.

“In West Virginia, we now have 100 Delta variant cases,” Gov. Justice said. “This variant is different. It is much, much more contagious.”

The current statewide case count of 100 is a 132.6% increase in Delta variant cases since the Governor’s previous COVID-19 briefing two days ago…

To read more: https://www.independentherald.com/2021/08/02/gov-justice-launches-booster-battlefield-assessment-first-statewide-program-in-u-s-to-measure-antibody-levels-among-vaccinated/