West Virginia Governor Justice expects decision this week on putting gas tax holiday before the Legislature

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice said on Monday he should have a decision on a gas tax holiday by his next press briefing, which will probably be Wednesday.

He also sounded off on a Wallet Hub Survey where the state fared poorly, and on gun control measures.

His briefings are characterized as COVID updates, and there was also a bit of COVID news.

Justice mentioned the tax holiday in a question about a possible special session during legislative interims, set for June 12-14, to appropriate surplus funds and American Rescue Plan money.

The statewide average gas price for regular was $4.63 on Monday ($4.72 in Monongalia County), according to AAA…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/06/06/justice-expects-decision-this-week-on-putting-gas-tax-holiday-before-the-legislature/