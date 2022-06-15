West Virginia Governor Justice dismisses Jan. 6 hearings as ‘political theater’

By Jess Mancini, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The governor of West Virginia called the hearings into the attempted overturning of a presidential election “political theater” on Monday.

The hearings are being driven by political forces, including Democratic leadership, Gov. Jim Justice replied to a question about whether he saw last week’s first meeting of the House of Representatives Jan. 6 Committee.

The committee described ex-president Donald Trump’s part in Jan. 6, 2020, in Thursday’s hearing and included revelations lawmakers sought pardons from the president in the aftermath of the insurrection that failed to stop the certification of the Electoral College votes. No evidence of widespread election fraud to affect the election results has been found.

The second hearing was Monday during Justice’s briefing…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2022/06/justice-dismisses-jan-6-hearings-as-political-theater/