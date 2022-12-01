West Virginia Governor Justice discusses belated revelation of proclamation ending state COVID emergency effective Jan. 1

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation to end the pandemic state of emergency back on Nov. 12, but never announced it, so the public didn’t know until a former reporter tweeted about it Tuesday night and the word spread.

The reasoning for the proclamation and its remaining quiet occupied a chunk of Justice’s Wednesday COVID briefing.

His reason for not announcing it: “I saw no reason to make a great big hoopla out of it.”

Justice issued his original proclamation declaring the state of emergency on March 16, 2020, “to allow the state to best respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.” …

