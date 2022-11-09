West Virginia Governor Justice celebrates defeat of Amendment 2

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The people of West Virginia have spoken, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday evening.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected the state’s proposed Amendment 2, according to unofficial results from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

With 40 of the state’s 55 counties reporting at least partial results as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 60% of voters cast ballots against the measure.

Justice, who hosted more than 30 “community conversation” events throughout the state to advocate against the amendment, said his message clearly resonated with voters…

