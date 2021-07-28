West Virginia Governor Jim Justice: ‘Stay out of my family’s personal stuff’

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Questions about a new tax lien, this time against The Greenbrier Resort, caused Gov. Jim Justice to take a swipe at the media Tuesday.

“If you’ll tend to the business of the state as I’m tending to the business of the state and you’ll just stay out of my family’s personal stuff, you’ll find that the final outcomes will be exactly what I’ve told you they’ll be,” Justice said Tuesday during his COVID-19 briefing. “They’ll be worked out.”

According to documents obtained from the Greenbrier County Clerk’s Office, the IRS filed a notice of federal tax lien on June 11 against the Justice-owned Greenbrier Hotel Corp. for $395,722 for the first quarter of the 2018 tax period.

The lien was due to The Greenbrier Resort not remitting payroll taxes for its employees to the federal government. Despite the lien, Justice said the resort is doing just fine financially…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/07/governor-jim-justice-stay-out-of-my-familys-personal-stuff/