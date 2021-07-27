West Virginia Governor Jim Justice opposes vaccine mandate for state employees

By Charles Young, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia won’t mandate its state employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 any time soon, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

Although New York and California have recently said they will soon require state employees to get inoculated, Justice said he doesn’t think that will be necessary in the Mountain State.

“It’s not anything that I’m considering now,” Justice said Monday during a visit to the offices of WV News. “I think right now, in the state of West Virginia, we’ve done so well and where we are at this point in time, considering mandating kids or colleges or teachers or state employees or whatever it may be to be vaccinated — I wish like crazy that they all were — but that’s not on the radar right now.”

Justice, who has spent months urging state residents to get vaccinated during his biweekly COVID-19 press briefings, said there’s no question about the effectiveness of the vaccines or their ability to save lives…

