West Virginia Golf Association names Callaway Junior Tour Players of the Year

Press release from the West Virginia Golf Association:

The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) awarded the Players of the Year for the 39th Callaway Junior Tour (CJRT) season for their outstanding golf and commitment to the game.

Sidnea Belville received the 2022 Larry Martin Sportsman of the Year Award, as voted on by her peers and Tour administrators. This award is named after Larry Martin, known as “The Old Pro”, who founded the West Virginia Golf Association’s (WVGA) Junior Tour 39 years ago. Award eligibility is open to a boy or girl 18 and under who is a member of the 2022 CJRT, demonstrates good sportsmanship on and off the golf course, embodies what it means to be a “good sport” and shows class at every golf course and demonstrates what it means to be a member of the Junior Tour.

A junior at South Point High School in Ohio, Belville plays most of her golf on the Tour and at Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavalette, W. Va. She enjoys spending her free time with friends and family, and helping young golfers learn the game. You can always see Sidnea with a smile and positive attitude.

The 2022 Callaway Junior Tour Players of the Year were:

Boys 12 and under: Matthew Riggleman of Petersburg;

Boys 13-14: McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, Va.;

Boys 15-16: Stephen McDavid of Scott Depot;

Boys 17-18: Bobby Kincaid of Nampa, Idaho;

Girls 10-14: McKenzie Armstrong of Belmont;

Girls 15-18: Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana.

This is the second consecutive year Armstrong and Cook received Player of the Year honors for thei respective divisions.

WVGA Tournament Manager – Youth Operations Lucas Ware said, “The WVGA would like to thank all players who participated in the 39th Callaway Junior Tour season, and congratulate the Players of the Year. My first season on staff has been tremendous thanks to all the support of the players, parents and spectators. We would like to thank our partners Callaway Golf and Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal for their continued and invaluable support of junior golf here in West Virginia.”

Click here to see the Player of the Year points standings. Click here to see the schedule link for all 2022 CJRT events. For more information, please visit wvga.org.

