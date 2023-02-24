West Virginia Golf Association 2023 Registration opens March 1

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — “We are excited to open registration for the 2023 West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) schedule of events. The schedule is jammed packed with opportunities for boys, girls, men and women of all skill levels to enjoy playing competitively as well as recreationally,” said West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Director of Rules and Competition Chris Slack.

Complete details are available online now at www.wvga.org and registration will open at noon on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

WVGA programs offer something for golfers of all ages and events take place at private and public courses throughout West Virginia. Here is the schedule of 2023 Championship events:

DATE EVENT LOCATION

CHAMPIONSHIPS:

April 3-4 – Tri State PGA WV Classic, Guyan Golf & Country Club

April 15-16 – Two-Man Scramble Championship, Glade Springs Village (Woodhaven)

April 15-16 – Ladies Scramble Championship, Resort at Glade Springs (Stonehaven)

April 29 – Junior Match Play Qualifier, Edgewood Country Club

May 6 – Junior Match Play Qualifier, Bel Meadow Golf Course

May 13-14 – Junior Match Play Championship, Parkersburg Country Club

May 1-3 – Mid Amateur Championship, Williams Country Club

May 22-24 – Senior Amateur Championship, Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

May 3 – 104th WV Amateur Qualifier, The Pines Country Club

May 8 – 104th WV Amateur Qualifier, Parkersburg Country Club

May 10 – 104th WV Amateur Qualifier Edgewood Country Club

May 15 – 104th WV Amateur Qualifier, Glade Springs (Cobb)

May 17 – 104th WV Amateur Qualifier, Locust Hill Golf Course

May 25 – 104th WV Amateur Last Chance Qualifier, Bel Meadow Golf Course

May 28-31 – 104th West Virginia Amateur Championship, The Greenbrier Resort

June 10-11 – Four Ball Championship, The Resort at Glade Springs (Cobb)

June 26-27 – Junior Amateur Championship, Guyan Golf & Country Club

June 26-27 – Senior Open Championship, Oglebay Resort (Palmer Course)

July 9-11 – 100th WV Women’s Amateur Edgewood Country Club Championship

July 20- Women’s Intra State Matches, Moundsville Golf Club

July 22-23 – Parent Child Championship, The Resort at Glade Springs and Glade Springs Village

July 6 – 90th WV Open Qualifier, The Club at Cress Creek

July 9 – 90th WV Open Qualifier, Riverside Golf Club

July 10 – 90th WV Open Qualifier, Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

July 20 – 90th WV Open Last Chance Qualifier, Fincastle Country Club

July 14 – 90th WV Open Qualifier Pipestem Resort & Golf Club

July 17- 90th WV Open Qualifier, Bridgeport Country Club

July 26-28 – 90th West Virginia Open Championship, Berry Hills Country Club

July 31-August 1 – Women’s Senior Amateur, Canaan Valley Resort

August 26-27 – Mixed Format Championship, Cacapon Resort

September 8-10 – Four Ball Match Play Championship, The Raven @ Snowshoe

September 18-19 – Senior Four Ball Championship, Stonewall Resort

October 8 – Club Team Championship, Riverside Golf Club

USGA QUALIFYING:

April 24 – US Open Qualifying – Parkersburg Country Club

June 29 – US Amateur Qualifying – Parkersburg Country Club

July 19 – US Senior Amateur Qualifying – Bridgeport Country Club

August 16 – US Mid Amateur Qualifying – Locust Hill Golf Club

August 30 – US Amateur Four Ball Qualifying – The Pines Country Club

WVGA TEAM EVENTS:

April 8 – North South Junior Matches, The Resort at Glade Springs (Cobb)

April 22-23 – WV-VA Team Matches, Spring Creek Golf Club

July 17-18 – Virginias-Carolinas Womens

August 5-6 – Virginias-Carolinas Boys, Boonsboro Country Club

October 13-14 – Captain’s Putter Matches, Cape Fear Country Club

October 14-15 -Mid Atlantic Junior Invitational

The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Tour is open to men and women of all ages and skill levels, with both net and gross score competitions.

FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Tour Schedule:

April 17 – Parkersburg Country Club

April 26 – Edgewood Country Club

May 17 – Riverside Golf Club

June 7 – Stonewall Resort

July 21 – Glade Springs Village (Woodhaven)

August 8 – Fincastle Country Club (Day 1 of 2)

August 9 – The Resort at Glade Springs (Cobb) (Day 2 of 2)

The Senior Series, sponsored by Little General Stores, is for men 50 and older of all skill levels, with age divisions of 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80 and over, with net and gross score competitions.

Senior Series Schedule

April 10 – Resort at Glade Springs (Cobb)

April 19 – The Pines Country Club

May 8 – Sistersville Country Club

May 9 – Wheeling Country Club

May 10 – Oglebay Resort – Palmer Course

May 18 – Little Creek Golf Course

June 5 – Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

June 8 – Mingo Bottom Golf Course

June 13 – Nicholas Memorial Golf Course

June 19 – Pipestem Resort

June 20 – Fincastle Country Club

July 5 – Green Hills Country Club (Fairmont)

July 12 – The Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe

July 13 – Canaan Valley Resort

July 18 – Grandview Golf Course

August 1 – Tygart Lake Public Golf Course

August 2 – Preston Country Club

August 7 – Berry Hills Country Club

August 17 – Bridgeport Country Club

August 23 – Stonewall Resort

August 28 – Edgewood Country Club

September 5 – Logan Country Club

September 27 – Riverside Golf Course

October 2 – Riverside Golf Course

October 9 – Parkersburg Country Club

October 17 – Williams Country Club

The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Callaway Golf and Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal, introduces youth golfers to an affordable tournament golf experience. There are divisions for boys 12 and under, 13-14, 15-16 and 17-18 and for girls 14 and under and 15-18.

June 5 – Edgewood Country Club

June 7 – Valley View (Moorefield)

June 8 – Locust Hill Golf Course

June 12 – Sleepy Hollow Golf Club

June 13 – Glade Springs Resort

June 14 – Pipestem Resort

June 19 – Bridgeport Country Club

June 20 – Preston Country Club

June 21 – The Pines Country Club

June 29 – Stonewall Resort

July 6 – Oglebay Resort

July 7 – Wheeling Country Club

July 12 – The Greenbrier- AM

July 12 – The Greenbrier- PM

July 13 – Riverside Golf Club

July 14 – Mingo Bottom Golf Course The Raven Golf Club Canaan Valley

Parkersburg Country Club Greenbrier Sporting Club

July 19 – The Raven Golf Club

July 20 – Canaan Valley

July 24 – Parkersburg Country Club

August 10 – Greenbrier Sporting Club

Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League Schedule

April 30 – Sistersville Country Club

May 7 – Minibel Par 3 Golf Course

May 13 – St Marys Golf Club

June 10 – Black Knight Country Club

June 24 – Big Bend Golf Course

July 8 – Coonskin Park

July 16 – Tygart Lake Golf Course

July 30 – Glenville Golf Club

August 12 – Locust Hill Golf Course

August 26 – The Woods- Mountain View

High School Series presented by Tri State Roofing and Sheet Metal

August 3 – Bel Meadow Golf Club

August 7 – Edgewood Country Club

August 8 – Oglebay Resort

August 21 – Parkersburg Country Club

“We are grateful for the return of our great sponsors and partners, as they believe in our mission to elevate the players’ experience while also providing opportunities for all West Virginians to be engaged with this great game,” Slack explained.

— About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.





