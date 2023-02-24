West Virginia Golf Association 2023 Registration opens March 1

WV Press Release Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — “We are excited to open registration for the 2023 West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) schedule of events. The schedule is jammed packed with opportunities for boys, girls, men and women of all skill levels to enjoy playing competitively as well as recreationally,” said West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Director of Rules and Competition Chris Slack.
Complete details are available online now at www.wvga.org and registration will open at noon on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
WVGA programs offer something for golfers of all ages and events take place at private and public courses throughout West Virginia. Here is the schedule of 2023 Championship events:
DATE EVENT LOCATION
CHAMPIONSHIPS:
April 3-4 – Tri State PGA WV Classic, Guyan Golf & Country Club
April 15-16 – Two-Man Scramble Championship, Glade Springs Village (Woodhaven)
April 15-16 – Ladies Scramble Championship, Resort at Glade Springs (Stonehaven)
April 29 – Junior Match Play Qualifier, Edgewood Country Club
May 6 – Junior Match Play Qualifier, Bel Meadow Golf Course
May 13-14 – Junior Match Play Championship, Parkersburg Country Club
May 1-3 – Mid Amateur Championship, Williams Country Club
May 22-24 – Senior Amateur Championship, Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
May 3 – 104th WV Amateur Qualifier, The Pines Country Club
May 8 – 104th WV Amateur Qualifier, Parkersburg Country Club
May 10 – 104th WV Amateur Qualifier Edgewood Country Club
May 15 – 104th WV Amateur Qualifier, Glade Springs (Cobb)
May 17 – 104th WV Amateur Qualifier, Locust Hill Golf Course
May 25 – 104th WV Amateur Last Chance Qualifier, Bel Meadow Golf Course
May 28-31 – 104th West Virginia Amateur Championship, The Greenbrier Resort
June 10-11 – Four Ball Championship, The Resort at Glade Springs (Cobb)
June 26-27 – Junior Amateur Championship, Guyan Golf & Country Club
June 26-27 – Senior Open Championship, Oglebay Resort (Palmer Course)
July 9-11 – 100th WV Women’s Amateur Edgewood Country Club Championship
July 20- Women’s Intra State Matches, Moundsville Golf Club
July 22-23 – Parent Child Championship, The Resort at Glade Springs and Glade Springs Village
July 6 – 90th WV Open Qualifier, The Club at Cress Creek
July 9 – 90th WV Open Qualifier, Riverside Golf Club
July 10 – 90th WV Open Qualifier, Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
July 20 – 90th WV Open Last Chance Qualifier, Fincastle Country Club
July 14 – 90th WV Open Qualifier Pipestem Resort & Golf Club
July 17- 90th WV Open Qualifier, Bridgeport Country Club
July 26-28 – 90th West Virginia Open Championship, Berry Hills Country Club
July 31-August 1 – Women’s Senior Amateur, Canaan Valley Resort
August 26-27 – Mixed Format Championship, Cacapon Resort
September 8-10 – Four Ball Match Play Championship, The Raven @ Snowshoe
September 18-19 – Senior Four Ball Championship, Stonewall Resort
October 8 – Club Team Championship, Riverside Golf Club
USGA QUALIFYING:
April 24 – US Open Qualifying – Parkersburg Country Club
June 29 – US Amateur Qualifying – Parkersburg Country Club
July 19 – US Senior Amateur Qualifying – Bridgeport Country Club
August 16 – US Mid Amateur Qualifying – Locust Hill Golf Club
August 30 – US Amateur Four Ball Qualifying – The Pines Country Club
WVGA TEAM EVENTS:
April 8 – North South Junior Matches, The Resort at Glade Springs (Cobb)
April 22-23 – WV-VA Team Matches, Spring Creek Golf Club
July 17-18 – Virginias-Carolinas Womens
August 5-6 – Virginias-Carolinas Boys, Boonsboro Country Club
October 13-14 – Captain’s Putter Matches, Cape Fear Country Club
October 14-15 -Mid Atlantic Junior Invitational
The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Tour is open to men and women of all ages and skill levels, with both net and gross score competitions.
FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Tour Schedule:
April 17 – Parkersburg Country Club
April 26 – Edgewood Country Club
May 17 – Riverside Golf Club
June 7 – Stonewall Resort
July 21 – Glade Springs Village (Woodhaven)
August 8 – Fincastle Country Club (Day 1 of 2)
August 9 – The Resort at Glade Springs (Cobb) (Day 2 of 2)
The Senior Series, sponsored by Little General Stores, is for men 50 and older of all skill levels, with age divisions of 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80 and over, with net and gross score competitions.
Senior Series Schedule
April 10 – Resort at Glade Springs (Cobb)
April 19 – The Pines Country Club
May 8 – Sistersville Country Club
May 9 – Wheeling Country Club
May 10 – Oglebay Resort – Palmer Course
May 18 – Little Creek Golf Course
June 5 – Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
June 8 – Mingo Bottom Golf Course
June 13 – Nicholas Memorial Golf Course
June 19 – Pipestem Resort
June 20 – Fincastle Country Club
July 5 – Green Hills Country Club (Fairmont)
July 12 – The Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe
July 13 – Canaan Valley Resort
July 18 – Grandview Golf Course
August 1 – Tygart Lake Public Golf Course
August 2 – Preston Country Club
August 7 – Berry Hills Country Club
August 17 – Bridgeport Country Club
August 23 – Stonewall Resort
August 28 – Edgewood Country Club
September 5 – Logan Country Club
September 27 – Riverside Golf Course
October 2 – Riverside Golf Course
October 9 – Parkersburg Country Club
October 17 – Williams Country Club
The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Callaway Golf and Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal, introduces youth golfers to an affordable tournament golf experience. There are divisions for boys 12 and under, 13-14, 15-16 and 17-18 and for girls 14 and under and 15-18.
June 5 – Edgewood Country Club
June 7 – Valley View (Moorefield)
June 8 – Locust Hill Golf Course
June 12 – Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
June 13 – Glade Springs Resort
June 14 – Pipestem Resort
June 19 – Bridgeport Country Club
June 20 – Preston Country Club
June 21 – The Pines Country Club
June 29 – Stonewall Resort
July 6 – Oglebay Resort
July 7 – Wheeling Country Club
July 12 – The Greenbrier- AM
July 12 – The Greenbrier- PM
July 13 – Riverside Golf Club
July 14 – Mingo Bottom Golf Course The Raven Golf Club Canaan Valley
Parkersburg Country Club Greenbrier Sporting Club
July 19 – The Raven Golf Club
July 20 – Canaan Valley
July 24 – Parkersburg Country Club
August 10 – Greenbrier Sporting Club
Callaway Junior Tour Rookie League Schedule
April 30 – Sistersville Country Club
May 7 – Minibel Par 3 Golf Course
May 13 – St Marys Golf Club
June 10 – Black Knight Country Club
June 24 – Big Bend Golf Course
July 8 – Coonskin Park
July 16 – Tygart Lake Golf Course
July 30 – Glenville Golf Club
August 12 – Locust Hill Golf Course
August 26 – The Woods- Mountain View
High School Series presented by Tri State Roofing and Sheet Metal
August 3 – Bel Meadow Golf Club
August 7 – Edgewood Country Club
August 8 – Oglebay Resort
August 21 – Parkersburg Country Club
“We are grateful for the return of our great sponsors and partners, as they believe in our mission to elevate the players’ experience while also providing opportunities for all West Virginians to be engaged with this great game,” Slack explained.
— About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.