West Virginia gets more money to help with recovery from 2021 winter storms

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The U.S. The Department of Labor awarded incremental funding Monday to help West Virginia continue cleaning up the effects of severe storms that struck the state last winter.

The award of $614,437 was given to WorkForce West Virginia to continue to provide temporary employment to help with cleanup and recovery services in nine counties affected by severe storms in February and March of 2021.

Two back-to-back winter weather systems ripped through the state in February 2021, leaving icy roads and fallen trees behind. Those storms left 100,000 customers without power. Two weeks later — with the ground still saturated by snow and ice from February’s storms — hard rainfall caused widespread flooding throughout the state.

The state was awarded a National Dislocated Worker Grant in August 2021 for up to $3,050,769, initially awarding $1,016,923. With Monday’s announcement, the total allocation is now $1,632,360…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/wv-gets-more-money-to-help-with-recovery-from-2021-winter-storms/article_a4312e6e-b40d-50d1-9393-62ccef8b8dd3.html