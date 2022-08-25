West Virginia files lawsuit against Kroger for opioid distribution practices

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s attorney general said he filed a lawsuit against Kroger ahead of a trial set against other pharmacies accused of helping to fuel the state’s opioid crisis.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made the announcement Wednesday during a visit to the Eastern Panhandle of the state.

The lawsuit against Kroger, filed in Putnam County, West Virginia, says it was filed to hold Kroger accountable for “unconscionably helping to create the (state’s) opioid public health and financial crisis.” It civilly charges Kroger with deceptive acts or practices in violation of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, as well as a violation of common law public nuisance laws.

A separate trial against Walmart, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies is scheduled to start in a state court in Charleston on Sept. 26. Morrisey’s office settled with Rite Aid for $30 million earlier this month…

