By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — When thinking about entrepreneurial endeavors, the thought is usually on business and not people.

According to Brandon Dennison, president and CEO of Huntington-based Coalfield Development, that needs to change to get West Virginia back in pace with its regional peers.

Dennison took the stage at the Robert H. Mollohan Center Friday night at the annual meeting of the Country Roads Angel Network, a network of entrepreneurs around West Virginia who invest in businesses and share ideas among colleagues.

Dennison was the keynote speaker and focused on his work in what he calls social enterprise, a blended approach that combines business ventures with social rehabilitation.

Dennison is behind the Coalfield Development project, which incubates and invests in these social enterprises. He grew up in West Virginia and studied social entrepreneurship at West Virginia University…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/business/west-virginia-entrepreneur-shares-hopes-for-the-future-of-the-state/article_8463bafe-5c9a-11ed-8f02-bb5ec15bc1de.html