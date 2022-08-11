West Virginia English, math standardized test scores generally rise, but still not back to pre-pandemic levels

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While they were generally up from spring 2021, West Virginia’s standardized test scores across all tested public school grade levels in spring 2022 remained below pre-pandemic results.

The percentage of students the state deemed at least “proficient” in these English and math assessments ticked up in almost every tested grade level from last spring to this one, but not enough to catch up to the 2019 outcomes. The state didn’t administer standardized tests in spring 2020, when public schools were shuttered nationwide as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

That was followed by the 2020-21 school year, when scores dipped after periods of continued classroom closures, remote learning and other issues.

ut, even back in 2019, the proportion of students at least proficient in math and English was below 50% in all but 11th-grade English and third-grade math, and even then the proportions were just above 50%…

