West Virginia education leaders take legal stand against Hope Scholarship

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The two leaders of the West Virginia Department of Education and state Board of Education have thrown down the gauntlet against the state’s new Hope Scholarship education savings account program.

In a statement, State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch and Miller Hall, president of the state Board of Education, announced that attorneys representing both agencies filed a response in support of a lawsuit filed by two parents in January against the Hope Scholarship.

In the filing, sent to Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit on June 15, Burch and Miller are asking the court to grant a preliminary injunction to block the Hope Scholarship program. The two accuse the program of diverting taxpayer dollars away from public schools while bypassing the authority of the Board of Education, which they believe violates the state constitution…

