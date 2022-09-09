West Virginia Economic Development Council discusses workforce solutions at Oglebay

By Derek Redd, The Weirton Daily Times

WHEELING, W.Va. — The jobs are out there for people that want them, economic development experts say. The challenge these days, though, is finding enough people to fill those open spots.

Attendees at this week’s West Virginia Economic Development Council Fall Conference spent part of their Wednesday morning at Oglebay Park’s Wilson Lodge discussing ways to find the right people to hire for those open positions. They also heard from a number of organizations whose job it is to help bolster that workforce.

Among the members of that panel on navigating workforce solutions were Education Alliance President/CEO Amelia Courts and Director of Strategic Engagement Olivia McCuskey, Jobs and Hope Transition Agent Kelly Coffin, David Rogers, Senior Manager of Training Programs for the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and Robert Yahn of Tecnocap of Glen Dale, which manufactures metal closures…

