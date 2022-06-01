West Virginia DHHR launches foster care dashboard

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A dashboard showing detailed information on West Virginia’s foster care and child welfare system will be available today on the website of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary for DHHR, said the new child welfare dashboard will be online at dhhr.wv.gov. It will include data on child placements, referrals, and staffing numbers.

“This will be a living document and we’ll make changes periodically as we have with the COVID dashboard to improve the information on the dashboard or add to the information on the dashboard,” Crouch said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s virtual briefing. “We will update it monthly, and we welcome feedback in regard to that dashboard and we look forward to suggestions and changes.” …

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2022/06/dhhr-launches-foster-care-dashboard/