West Virginia Department of Tourism releases annual fall foliage map

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In celebration of the upcoming autumn season, the West Virginia Department of Tourism has released its annual fall foliage map. The map, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, estimates times of peak foliage throughout the Mountain State to help travelers plan their fall getaways in Almost Heaven.

Updates to the fall foliage report will be released weekly, including the percentage of color change across the state, a featured scenic road trip, as well as suggested stops and hikes to make and activities to take part in for prime leaf viewing opportunities.

Chelsea Ruby

“Fall in West Virginia is such a special time,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. ”We are gearing up for leaf peeping season and anxiously awaiting our rolling hills to come alive with vibrant hues of red, orange and yellow. There’s truly no better place to experience the fall than right here in Almost Heaven and your opportunity begins now and lasts through November.”

In addition to the fall foliage map, the Department of Tourism will also offer a live leaf tracker which will be updated in real-time as the season begins to shift to give travelers an inside look at fall color around the state. The tracker features photos from social media using #Almost Heaven and can be viewed online at WVtourism.com/fall.

“As always, we invite all of our guests to join in on the fun and help us showcase our state’s natural beauty and jaw-dropping fall colors by sharing photos on social media using #AlmostHeaven,” said Ruby.

Along with the foliage map and live leaf tracker, travelers can also explore recommended places to stay, spectacular hikes, popular seasonal adventures, special fall festivals and events all at WVtourism.com/fall. Guests are encouraged to plan their fall getaway with the help of the Department of Tourism’s free, special edition travel guides which can be downloaded digitally or sent straight to their home with a simple request.

“As the fall foliage season approaches, West Virginia is blessed to have a wide variety of colors decorating its mountainsides,” said Division of Forestry Director Tom Cover. “West Virginia is nearly 80% forested with a large number of hardwoods in our landscape, the potential for an array of color variations is always present. With the differences in elevation, color is present for at least thirty days, so take advantage of this once-a-year viewing opportunity and visit the forest.”

To access the latest updates, happenings and insider tips around fall in Almost Heaven, visit WVtourism.com/fall.

For high-quality images, click here. Photo credit: West Virginia Department of Tourism