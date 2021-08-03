West Virginia Department of Education plans to focus American Rescue Plan ESSER funds on academics, wellness recovery

By Kailee Kroll, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education approved West Virginia’s plans for funding allocations from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which is prioritizing addressing social and academic issues of students and the decline in academic performance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Virginia’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunities for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the department distributed two-thirds of the ARP ESSER funds, totaling $81 billion, to 50 states and the District of Columbia. The remaining third of the funding to states will be made available once state plans are approved.

West Virginia has been allocated $761,960,095 — $507,611,952 in March and the remaining $254,348,143 on July 15…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-department-of-ed-plans-to-focus-american-rescue-plan-esser-funds-on-academics/article_0c49caca-ebd7-11eb-9c52-1701bdd4f1d5.html