By Tyler Bennett, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va — For the third and final time this summer, West Virginia Department of Education officials toured Wood County summer school programs, visiting Fairplains and Blennerhassett elementary schools on Tuesday morning.

“Great programs are going on, this was one of the most organized programs across the state for the (Summer Student Opportunities for Learning and Engagement) S.O.L.E. program,” said Michelle Moore Leftwich, coordinator of federal programs.

“Wood County Schools has really put a lot of effort, time, organization, and heart into their programs for this summer. It’s been nice to come, see, and get ideas that we can share back with other districts about how they can implement their summer S.O.L.E. programs,” she said.

Leftwich and other officials got first-hand experience of two Wood County Schools Summer Learning programs, “Jumpstart Academy” and “Out of This World STEAM Camp.” …

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/07/west-virginia-department-of-education-officials-tour-local-classrooms/