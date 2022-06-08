West Virginia Democratic lawmakers call on quick action for gas tax holiday

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Democratic members of the Legislature, after hearing Gov. Jim Justice express interest in a 30-day gas tax holiday, are calling for a special session next week to provide relief for motorists in West Virginia as soon as possible.

Members of the Democratic caucuses of the Senate and House of Delegates held a virtual press conference with reporters Tuesday morning one day after Justice said he was giving a 30-day freeze of the state’s 35.7 cent gasoline tax some serious thought for a future special session agenda later this summer.

“It’s been almost three months ago when this conversation began, when gas was approaching $4 a gallon,” said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier. “Now gas is at, in some places across West Virginia or approaching places across the state, $5 a gallon and we are still pushing for gas tax relief.” …

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2022/06/w-va-democratic-lawmakers-call-on-quick-action-for-gas-tax-holiday-2/