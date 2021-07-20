West Virginia Delegate Fleischauer seeks federal critical infrastructure protection for Mylan plant

Tennessee plant was saved in similar way

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, is seeking federal help in keeping the Viatris Morgantown pharmaceutical plant open.

Following the winning playbook of U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., she’s written a letter to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) asking the plant be designated as critical infrastructure needed to maintain national security.

Harshbarger wrote to CISA at the beginning of this year asking that an American Antibiotics Initiative plant in Briston, Tenn., retain its critical infrastructure status post-pandemic because it’s the nation’s only turn-key facility for the repatriation of penicillin production and therefore represents a critical national asset.

CISA wrote back to her on Feb. 4, assuring her the plant would retain its status.

Fleischauer’s letter is modeled on Harshbarger’s but is specific to the Morgantown plant…

