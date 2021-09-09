West Virginia COVID-19 Czar: Delta surge may peak soon

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the surge in the COVID Delta variant continues to rise and tax the capacities of hospitals around the state, the sharp increase in the number of cases may peak in about two weeks.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar, said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that based on the pattern of the virus shown in other places the peak could be hit in five to 14 days.

However, he said even after the peak is reached, a continued rise in the number of hospitalizations, patients in ICUs and on ventilators, and deaths could be seen for another seven to 14 days.

The state is now in the “explosive growth phase” of the variant, he said, with the unvaccinated primarily hit and spreading it.

Marsh compared it to a “raging fire” in the state, fueled and spread by the unvaccinated…

