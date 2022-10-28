West Virginia covered with most dazzling fall foliage of the decade

Travelers are encouraged to continuing sharing foliage videos to social media in exchange for exclusive merchandise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Impressive fall color now covers the majority of the Mountain State as the West Virginia Department of Tourism continues to urge individuals to share current foliage conditions to their social channels in an effort to help spread the word about the most incredible fall colors West Virginia has seen in a decade. This is the fifth fall foliage update of the season.

“It’s not too late to experience this year’s exceptional fall colors in Almost Heaven,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “We are still asking West Virginians to be ambassadors for the Mountain State by sharing the beauty of our hiking trails by posting videos on their social media channels using #AlmostHeaven and #AllTrails. The first 500 people who do make posts will receive exclusive West Virginia tourism merchandise.”

Fall Foliage Update

These weekly updates, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, are released in an effort to help travelers plan the best hikes amongst peak color. Fall color can now be found in many of the travel regions across the state. The foliage in both the Northern and Eastern Panhandles of West Virginia are nearing peak color. Stellar color also shines from the capital city of Charleston where the warm hues are estimated to now be at 80% peak.

Extraordinary color continues into the southern portions of the state including the Hatfield-McCoy Mountains where foliage is believed to currently be at 75%. A multitude of reds and yellows can be spotted within the New River-Greenbrier Valley region, specifically in Mercer County where foliage is at 70% peak color. Head to any of these locations for iconic leaf-peeping opportunities over the weekend and into next week.

AllTrails Partnership + Video Request

AllTrails and the West Virginia Department of Tourism joined forces to offer adventure seekers a free, one-year AllTrails Pro membership to experience the Mountain State’s jaw-dropping fall colors, stunning vistas and uncrowded landscapes. The partnership has generated more than 15,000 participants in its first month alone. With AllTrails Pro, outdoor lovers will be able to take hiking to another level, with the ability to download offline maps, unlock more map details, bring trails to life with 3D maps, discover brand new trails and more. For more official information on the partnership, visit wvtourism.com/alltrails/.

As you hike throughout the Mountain State, be sure to post videos all of your favorite fall views using #AlmostHeaven and #AllTrails to be entered to win a West Virginia branded fanny pack–– the perfect accessory for all of your hikes. When you post current fall conditions for all to see, you’re encouraging travel to West Virginia and we want to reward the first 500 people who help lead this charge. Posts must come from public accounts to be considered for the giveaway.

How to Win:

Be one of the first 500 people to post your video using #AlmostHeaven and #AllTrails. WV Tourism will send a direct message with a link to the form to enter. Participants fill out form. WV Tourism sends a fanny pack to your door!

Featured Hikes

Northern Panhandle

Wheeling Heritage Trail

Easy | 17.1 mile point to point | Ohio County

The paved, smooth surface that remains six feet wide makes this hike accessible for everyone. Beginning in Wheeling, this trek travels along the Ohio River and leads to Wellsburg, passing quaint small towns along the way.

Big Foot Trail

Moderate | 2 mile out and back | Hancock County

Venture within the woods of Tomlinson Run State Park with this trail, great for hiking and biking alike. With gentle inclines and surrounded by fall color, this path is a hidden gem for an easy and enjoyable stride.

Eastern Panhandle

Loudon Heights Trail to Split Rock

Moderate | 5.9 mile out and back | Jefferson County

Those up for the challenge will be rewarded with scenic views of Harpers Ferry, the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers, rock formations of phyllite and quartzite and the only lookout where the Pleasant Valley can be spotted.

Ziler Trail

Hard | 3.3 mile loop | Morgan County

This uphill mountain climb starts off a bit rocky but eventually leads to an effortless stroll atop the ridge. Nestled within Cacapon Resort State Park, hikers are guaranteed to find fall foliage and a natural peace.

Mid-Ohio Valley

Mount Logan Loop

Easy | 0.5 mile out loop | Wood County

Beginning with an accessible overlook of the town of Parkersburg and the Ohio and Little Kanawha rivers, this simple path continues around Fort Boreman Park and is ideal for beginner hikers.

Barton’s Lake Trail Loop

Easy | 4.2 mile loop | Ritchie County

Home to North Bend State Park, this secluded trail starts near the dam and continues through the woods at varying grades. The loop is open to hikers and horseback riders.

Metro Valley

Kanawha River Trail

Easy | 9.1 mile out and back | Kanawha County

This paved and accessible trail journeys along the Kanawha River, through downtown Charleston giving beautiful views of the West Virginia State Capitol.

Tulip Tree to Gentle Oak Trail Loop

Easy | 1.2 mile loop | Cabell County

Part of the Ritter Park Historic District, this loop is beloved among families or anyone looking for an easy yet scenic escape with nature.

Hatfield-McCoy

Tug Fork River Trail

Easy | 2.1 mile out and back | Mingo County

This walking trail hugs the flood wall of Tug Fork River and also makes a wonderful place to bike or run.

Cliffside Loop

Moderate | 1.2 mile loop | Logan County

Visit Chief Logan State Park for this trek that begins near the park office. A short climb quickly levels off with breathtaking mountain scenery.

