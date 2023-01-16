West Virginia consumers are cracking: Why are eggs so expensive?

By Josiah Cork, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Shoppers have likely noticed that eggs have been much more expensive lately at retailers across the state.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index released on Jan. 12, the index for eggs rose 11.1% in December alone, with a much higher increase on the year.

From December 2021 to December 2022, the average cost of eggs saw a staggering 59.9% increase nationwide.

Eggs were among the items to see the highest price increase recently. All food items increased by an average 0.3% from November to December while eggs saw an 11.1% jump.

The increase was not uniform geographically, because some parts of the country saw a smaller price hike while others saw the price of a dozen eggs triple since just last December…

