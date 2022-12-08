West Virginia Chief Justice Hutchison, Circuit Judge Carl speak to Hedgesville High School students

By Ainsley Hall, The Journal

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hutchison and 22nd Judicial Circuit Judge H. Charles Carl visited Hedgesville High School on Wednesday to speak to civics honor students, AP U.S. history students and AP government students about the court system and what they do.

Hedgesville High School counselor Hannah Carl reached out to ask Chief Justice Hutchison to come talk with the kids and also invited her father, Judge Carl, to appear.

They explained how the justice system works and the differences between the different courts and what they do. Students had the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the system.

Carl and Hutchison shared why it’s important to come and speak to students like this…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/chief-justice-hutchison-circuit-judge-carl-speak-to-hedgesville-high-school-students/article_04f9c945-eaba-5396-82a8-493bb53b03fe.html