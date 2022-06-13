West Virginia Chapter of Workforce Development Industry Alliance educates on alternatives to college

By Josiah Cork, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia chapter of the Workforce Development Industry Alliance (WDIA) was announced last month.

The WDIA and its four founding members — the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, Associated Builders and Contractors of West Virginia, the West Virginia Trucking Association and the Gas and Oil Association — aim to provide education about college alternatives to students in West Virginia.

College alternatives are particularly timely with high levels of job vacancies in trades and high college loan debt issues across the country.

The United States is facing a $1.75 trillion mountain of college loan debt, carried by some 46 million Americans, according to Student Loan Hero, a student loan repayment service cited by the WDIA in a press release.

Unnecessary college debt could be avoided if students are better educated before or while making decisions for their future, officials said…

