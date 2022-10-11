West Virginia Chamber, manufacturers support Amendment 2

The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Supporters of West Virginia Amendment 2 met Monday to discuss the importance of informing people in the Northern Panhandle about the issue and encouraging them to get out to the polls in November to vote for its passage.

The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and West Virginia Manufacturers Association co-hosted a roundtable discussion Monday in Wheeling focused on Amendment 2 — the Property Tax Modernization Amendment. After years of attempting to reform the state’s tax structure, the legislature in 2021 adopted House Joint Resolution 3 which resulted in the proposed amendment to the state constitution which will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballots.

Advocates for the issue say the amendment seeks to modernize the state’s constitution, giving the legislature flexibility to cut or eliminate property taxes on personal motor vehicles and taxes manufacturers pay on their equipment and inventory. Several local county and municipal government officials have voiced their opposition to the amendment, joining Gov. Jim Justice. They say they don’t see a concrete plan that would replenish the funds they would lose with those taxes eliminated…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/10/w-va-chamber-manufacturers-support-amendment-2/