West Virginia, capitol city continue population decline

By Lori Kersey, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston has continued its population decline over the past decade, with the city dropping by more than 2,500 people since 2010, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The capital city’s population dropped from 51,400 in 2010 to 48,864 as of April 2020.

The state of West Virginia’s population was 1,793,716 last year, compared to 1,852,994 in 2010.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the city’s population decline isn’t a surprise and it’s not unique to Charleston. Cities across the state are facing the population loss, which is why Charleston needs to stand out, Goodwin said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic taught us that people can work remotely from anywhere, companies want to build in cities that are diverse and inclusive and offer activities that enhance quality of life, Goodwin said…

