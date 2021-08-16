West Virginia businesses looking for a signal – with VIDEO

By Jackie Whetzel, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — For thousands of years, potters needed only a few items to create a beautiful work of art out of the earth itself – dependable sources of clay and water, a kiln, some patience, creativity and a few tools to shape the pot as it turned on the wheel.

People in those long-ago villages – not unlike the coal towns of West Virginia – would flock to purchase the unique, hand-made creations.

Bridging the ages, all of those tools that potters used long ago are still relevant and in use today.

But in 2021, a new “must have” is on the potter’s list – reliable and robust internet connections.

Jeff Diehl, who operates Lockbridge Pottery out of his Meadow Bridge home with his wife Donna Diehl, says a dependable internet connection is a modern-day essential in carving out a living in the rural recesses of West Virginia and remaining competitive with their peers across the country…

To read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/businesses-looking-for-a-signal—with-video/article_c4ee3bd1-06c3-5fa9-a5cb-192829c889e4.html