West Virginia buck hunters head into the woods

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Hunters didn’t allow frigid local conditions — as low as 15 degrees — deter them from heading out into the woods for the opening day of buck firearms season Monday.

Matt Higgins, owner of Middle Mountain Sporting Goods, located on Route 33 east of Elkins, said hunters had been in-and-out of the store most of the morning and that several bucks were checked in at the location.

“I’m not sure how many bucks total we’ve actually had checked in, but there have been quite a few,” said. “I’d say we’ve had about the same amount that we had the first morning of last year. We did have a big 9-point buck and two 8-points checked in, though.”

Elkins resident Brock Schoonover harvested his deer early Monday morning around 8 a.m. It was a nice 8-point buck that was harvested in the Cassity area of Randolph County…

