The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Boys and Girls Clubs of West Virginia’s Area Council gathered in Parkersburg on Sept. 16, the first time since before the pandemic.

The clubs met for board education, staff training and the inaugural Boys and Girls Clubs of West Virginia Area Council Hall of Fame Dinner.

All five club systems from across the state were represented: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Eastern Panhandle; John W. Hereford Boys and Girls Clubs of Huntington; Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg; Boys and Girls Club of Pleasants County; and the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Charleston.

With about 40 staffers participating in the National Trainer Institute Certified training and more than 20 board members participating in the Area Council education sessions, this was the best attended Area Council the state has seen, a release from Lynn Reins, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg, said…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2022/10/west-virginia-boys-and-girls-clubs-gather-for-first-time-since-before-the-pandemic/