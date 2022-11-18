West Virginia Board Of Public Works hears tax assessment appeals

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s constitutional officers listened to concerns Wednesday raised by a major rail company, a natural gas pipeline and several telecommunications over their tentative tax assessments.

The Board of Public Works met Wednesday morning in the Governor’s Cabinet and Conference Room at the State Capitol Building in Charleston to provide public utility companies an opportunity to address board members regarding the tentative assessed property tax values determined by the State Tax Department.

The board heard briefings on an appeal from Norfolk Southern, a major rail line that transports coal and other goods to and from West Virginia. The State Tax Office said that negotiations with Norfolk Southern are ongoing.

The board also appeals from three telecommunications subsidiaries of Frontier Communications: Frontier West Virginia, Citizens Telecom Company of West Virginia and Frontier Communications Online and Long Distance. The other two companies are Hardy Cellular Telephone and Texas Eastern Transmission, a natural gas pipeline company…

