West Virginia awards $17.9 million to rehabilitate the Wheeling Suspension Bridge

By Eric Ayres, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling city officials were thrilled to hear word from the state Monday that a bid had been awarded to repair and rehabilitate the city’s historic Suspension Bridge.

The West Virginia Division of Highways and the office of W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice announced on Monday that a contract had been awarded to Advantage Steel & Construction LLC for $17,907,147 to make the necessary repairs to the Wheeling Suspension Bridge’s superstructure and substructure. The rehabilitation project will also replace any damaged suspension cables, renovate lighting, perform cleaning and complete painting of the bridge.

“It is absolutely fantastic news for the city of Wheeling to know that its most iconic structure, the Suspension Bridge, is going to be fully repaired and rehabilitated,” Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott said on Monday. “I applaud the effort of the governor and his team at the Division of Highways to secure the funding for this critical project. Without his leadership, the future of this irreplaceable public treasure could have remained in jeopardy.” …

