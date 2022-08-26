West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visits Panhandle, shares regent AG office updates￼

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — On Wednesday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited the Eastern Panhandle and gave updates from his office in regard to the state’s opioid litigation, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Hilltop Hotel and more.

The event was held at the Consumer Protection Eastern Panhandle Office in Martinsburg and was livestreamed.

Regarding the litigation with the Hilltop Hotel, he said it is an important development for the Eastern Panhandle.

“It will result in significant new jobs — not only temporary jobs that are created from a construction perspective but permanent jobs. This is going to be really important economically for the Eastern Panhandle, and we have been thrilled to be able to be behind it from Day 1,” Morrisey said. “I live in Jefferson County, and I know how important this is for this region of the state. We are talking about a $150 million investment in order to have a world-class hotel and something that I think is going to help to lure more people, from a tourism perspective, into Harpers Ferry. This is very big.” …

