West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

By John Tyson, The Welch News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his intention to vote “no” on confirming Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan.

The Attorney General discussed Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan, gave an update on the state’s opioid litigation and detailed the office’s efforts to fight fentanyl abuse in West Virginia during a press conference Tuesday.

The Attorney General expressed his opposition to the way the multibillion-dollar settlement with Purdue Pharma may be divided among states.

“I remain vigorously opposed to a proposed allocation formula that would distribute settlement funds largely based on a state or local government’s population – not intensity of the problem,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Any such allocation formula fails to recognize the disproportionate harm caused by opioids in our state. I look forward to arguing our case in court this August.” …

