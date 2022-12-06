West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey leads multi-state brief in lawsuit against Biden Administration proposed national fuel economy standards

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading another multi-state effort against what it considers another Biden Administration end run on Congress to hasten its green energy goals.

In this instance, it’s a brief supporting a lawsuit filed by 11 states against the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and its proposed Corporate Average Fuel Economy Standards for Model Years 2024-26 Passenger Cars and Light Trucks. An additional seven states signed on to Morrisey’s brief.

Morrisey’s announcement of the brief explained that NHTSA’s fuel economy standards, which were announced on April 1, require “an industry-wide fleet average of approximately 49 mpg for passenger cars and light trucks in model year 2026,” and an increase of fuel efficiency by 8% per year for passenger cars and light trucks with a model year of 2024 and 2025.

The brief says, “Americans depend on affordable vehicles to ferry them to work and play, church and school, friends and family. Trucks, meanwhile, help Americans do the hard work of hauling and towing. Pickup trucks and cars, in short, are critical. The States thus have an interest in ensuring that federal regulations do not make vehicles so prohibitively expensive to buy and drive that state residents can no longer freely enjoy the open road.” …

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/12/02/ag-morrisey-leads-multi-state-brief-in-lawsuit-against-biden-administration-proposed-national-fuel-economy-standards/