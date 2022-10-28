West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey explains plans for distributing drug settlement dollars

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – West Virginia soon could have about $1 billion in drug settlement dollars meant to address opioid addiction in the state.

But the next questions are how best to spend it and how it should be distributed.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Thursday was in Wheeling and explained plans to establish the state’s largest-ever financial foundation to oversee the funds.

He told those attending a discussion at the Lee Day Report Center in Wheeling that West Virginia already has received about $850 million in drug settlement dollars, with money from Walgreens, Kroger and others “still out there.”

Morrisey expects the funds to eventually top the $1 billion mark. But early next year, a federal court is expected to determine how much of that money is to go toward attorney’s fees and court costs…

