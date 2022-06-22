West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey celebrates 50th anniversary of landmark women’s’ sports law

Briefs public on status of transgender student-athlete lawsuit

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With Thursday being the 50th anniversary of a landmark law prohibiting discrimination of girls and women in taxpayer-funded sports, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said a lawsuit brought against a state law limiting participation in sports by transgender women will not succeed.

Morrisey held a press event in the East Wing of the Capitol Tuesday celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX and to give an update on the lawsuit filed against state and county officials to block enforcement of House Bill 3293, relating to single-sex participation in interscholastic athletic events.

Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs and activities that receive federal funding. The law went into effect June 23, 1972, with the passage of the Education Amendments of 1972…

