West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey calls for more action on fentanyl crisis

By Brett Dunlap, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As fentanyl and the deaths it causes continue to be a problem across the state, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey called for more action to be taken and also to highlight the impact it has on West Virginia families during an event in Charleston on Monday.

Morrisey held a live-streamed press conference to address people across the state about the dangers the drug fentanyl presents to West Virginia.

West Virginia had 1,194 fentanyl and other synthetic opioid deaths in 2021, up from 1,083 in 2020, a 10% increase, Morrisey’s office reported.

The event also included West Virginians who have lost loved ones to fentanyl, speaking about how this crisis has affected them personally…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/morrisey-calls-for-more-action-on-fentanyl-crisis/article_6f72a1c1-19ba-5f98-ab32-0b076caa1b8f.html