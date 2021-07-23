West Virginia Attorney General hosts local community forum

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hopes to show West Virginians he’s fighting for them.

Morrisey joined Fairmont community leaders Thursday at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce as he makes his rounds to several West Virginia cities to discuss topics he believes are important to residents and businesses. Prior to coming to Fairmont, he spoke at a town hall in Parkersburg.

From big pharma settlements to ballot security, Morrisey shared his thoughts on the topics and explained what he is doing to ensure West Virginians’ opinions are being heard.

Purdue Pharma settlement

Several pharmacy companies recently have come forward with multi-billion dollar settlements to act as reparations for the companies’ role in the opioid crisis plaguing communities across the country…

