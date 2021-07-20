West Virginia Attorney General has town hall meeting in Parkersburg

By Madeline Scarborough, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a town hall at the Judge Black Annex on Monday night to talk about what he can do for the Mid-Ohio Valley.

According to Morrisey, the Attorney General’s office has spent a lot of time since 2013 fighting for recovery, checking bills to be sure they are constitutional and looking out for issues that could affect local jobs.

In Parkersburg one of the growing issue has been the rising number of recovery facilities in the area.

According to Delegate Roger Conley, R-Wood, who was among the other state representatives who made it to Monday’s town hall meeting, over 25 percent of the beds for the entire state are in Wood County…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/07/w-va-ag-has-town-hall-meeting-in-parkersburg/