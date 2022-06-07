West Virginia among first states approved for ARPA broadband funding

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia is one of four states for which broadband expansion plans have been approved for funding through the federal government’s COVID-19 relief program.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and representatives of the White House and the U.S. Treasury Department announced Monday during a virtual briefing that West Virginia, Virginia, New Hampshire and Louisiana are the first states to have their plans approved for the $1.2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.

“When you think about reliable, affordable, dependable, broadband access, it’s critical, absolutely critical, for West Virginians and anybody in America to do their jobs, complete their homework, keep up with their healthcare appointments and to compete in a 21st century economy,” Manchin said…

