West Virginia American Water files for another rate increase￼

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.VA. — Another public utility in the region is seeking another a rate increase.

West Virginia American Water Company has filed for a 4.95 percent increase in residential water rates to help fund approximately $48.7 million in infrastructure replacement and system updates beginning in January, according to a legal advertisement in the Daily Telegraph. It is the second rate increase sought by the company in recent months.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission approved an 8 percent rate increase for the company back in March, which increased residential water bills by $4.58 a month.

The latest filing, if approved by the PSC, would raise monthly residential bills by about $2.95 a month. Commercial customers would see their monthly bills increase by $12.91 a month.

The company also proposes to implement a distribution system improvement charge to recover the replacement of transmission and distribution mains, valves, hydrants, tanks, meters, booster stations and service lines, according to the filing…

