West Virginia American Water announces infrastructure upgrade projects in its Central operating area

Over 40 infrastructure investment projects, totaling approximately $15 million, set to improve service reliability across the Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia American Water announced today approximately $15 million in infrastructure investments to replace 60,200 feet of water main across the Kanawha Valley. This investment, which includes 45 projects throughout the company’s distribution system, will improve service reliability and water quality across the service area.

“West Virginia American Water works closely with its operations team to identify areas in need of improvement and implements plans to upgrade its systems and infrastructure annually,” said Mike Raymo, director of engineering at West Virginia American Water. “We are committed to providing safe and reliable water and wastewater services to our 587,000 customers, and this investment in our infrastructure is a reflection of that commitment.”

In 2023, West Virginia American Water customers in the company’s central operating area will see several infrastructure upgrades including the replacement of 840 feet of 6-inch and 2-inch pipe along West Reynolds Avenue in Belle, 2,500 feet of 8-inch pipe on Fayette Pike in Montgomery and 1,800 feet of 8-inch pipe along Hopkins Avenue in Danville.

West Virginia American Water invested over $82 million in infrastructure projects and capital upgrades across the state in 2022 to improve service reliability and water quality to hundreds of communities across the state. All existing and planned upgrades are available to the public on the company’s infrastructure upgrade map.

The health and safety of our employees, contractors and motorists is a top priority at West Virginia American Water. While construction is occurring motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.

Customers impacted by a main replacement project will be notified via a flyer about the project and any corresponding traffic changes or delays. The letter will include a local contact for questions. In addition, West Virginia American Water and the contractor(s) on the projects will provide updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided by informational door hangers as well as through West Virginia American Water’s customer notification system which contacts customers via phone, phone and text, or email based on customer preferences. Customers are encouraged to log on to the company’s web self‐service portal, MyWater, at www.amwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences.

About West Virginia American Water:

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 587,000 people.

About American Water:

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing.

For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com.