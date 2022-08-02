West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program.

“West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need for bottle filling stations in schools, public buildings and community centers across the state,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “Bottle filling stations provide access to clean, reliable tap water ensures proper hydration and reduces the amount of single-use plastic waste that clutters our roadways and rivers.”

West Virginia American Water was the first company in the state to offer a program specifically dedicated to providing organizations with a bottle filling station. Since the program first launched in 2019, the company has provided 81 bottle filling stations to organizations, government buildings, public buildings, parks and schools across the state. West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston was one of 18 recipients of last year’s program.

“When flying, you can lose eight ounces of water per hour on an aircraft, so it’s vital to stay hydrated to ensure you arrive at your destination feeling fresh and ready to go,” said Nick Keller, West Virginia International Yeager Airport Director, and CEO. “The pandemic changed how we view traditional water fountains, and West Virginia American Water recognized that. Through our bottle filling station from them, drinking water has become more accessible to our passengers.”

West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program will provide bottle filling stations to public facilities within the company’s designated service areas. Awarded organizations will be responsible for the installation of the unit and other costs associated.

To qualify, the applicant must be a nonprofit organization or local government entity, and the facility in which the bottle filling station would be located must be open to the public. The facility must also be located within West Virginia American Water’s service territory, which includes the company’s recently announced future expansion into Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties. Individuals are not eligible to receive bottle filling stations.

Additional information and the application can be found on the Bottle Filling Station Program page of the company’s website. For additional information, contact Bradley Harris, Senior External Affairs Specialist, at [email protected]. Applications must be emailed or postmarked by Thursday, September 15, 2022. Recipients will be notified in October.

About West Virginia American Water

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 560,000 people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.